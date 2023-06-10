Murray’s Market: New business now open on Main Street Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

1 of 4

NATCHEZ — Whether looking for a spot of land to build, a new home, a new purse or blouse, a Band-Aid or some Advil, it can all be found in one place. A Natchez real estate broker’s office now doubles as a boutique store on Main Street.

When Edna Jackson Murray opened a Natchez office for the Murray Land & Homes’ headquarters in the fall of 2021, the building had two addresses, she said.

The office address is 328 Main St., but 326 Main St. is located in the same building.

“I have no idea why that is,” she said of the two addresses. “I just thought, the building already has two addresses, so I’ll just kind of divide the space.”

The new boutique called “Murray’s Market on Main” had a soft opening on June 1.

By rearranging furniture and remodeling half, the building now houses the two separate businesses. Technically three, if you consider that the front of the boutique is more like a convenience store.

Murray was inspired to sell convenience items for travelers on cruise ships out of a need she noticed while working downtown, where the nearest convenience store is a long walk away from where the ships dock.

Often people would wander into Murray’s office looking for directions to it. She would try to keep cold water and snacks in her office for them, but wanted to do more, she said.

“I’m a problem solver, so I wanted to solve this problem that we had.”

The front of the office will have a couch for resting and lounging with a shop to the left and the real estate office to the right.

Shoppers at Murray’s Market will find a sharp contrast with the city styles found in other downtown shops.

Decorations of cow-hide rugs, deer trophies and alligator hide greet customers as they walk in the door. Edna and her husband, Travis Murray, are from rural Wilkinson County, and both enjoy hunting in the great outdoors. Murray said signature items that can’t be bought anywhere else and modest prices set mostly under $50 also set her store apart.

“I want to cater to the woman that maybe had a bad week and she just needs something to make her happy,” Murray said. “Whether it’s a signature scented candle or a piece of clothing, she can find something here to make her happy.”

Murray said she has never worked in retail before, but she is passionate about things she feels would make the boutique successful.

“I love sales, I love people and I love to shop,” she said.

Her passion for selling things, and her husband Travis Murray, are what started her in the business of being a real estate broker.

“My husband was already an appraiser and I got into it,” she said.

She now has nearly 25 years of experience in the industry.

Murray Land & Homes has 10 agents who pretty much work “on cruise control,” leaving Murray with plenty of time to run the store, too — along with her business partner Courtney Covey, she said.

“I do a ton of sales myself, but I’m one of those people that no grass grows under my feet,” she said.

For those who want to check out the store without leaving home, Murray said she will ship items directly to customers who shop online at murraysmarketonmain.myshopify.com.

Store hours are currently from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday or by appointment, she said.