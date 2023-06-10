SHERIFF: Beware fallen trees in blustery weather

Published 6:42 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A fallen tree covers U.S. 61 South near Sara Lane on Saturday afternoon. (Submitted photo)

NATCHEZ — Wind is picking up in Natchez and the surrounding area causing at least one tree to fall on U.S. 61 South near Sara Lane.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten shared the above image of the fallen tree blocking traffic, warning travelers of potential hazards during the storm.

Both southbound lanes of U.S. 61 near Sara Lane are still closed at this time.

According to the Jackson National Weather Service office, the area is under a slight risk of severe weather that could bring damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to quarter size. Adams, Franklin, Jefferson and Claiborne counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until  10 p.m., as well as many central and northeast Mississippi Counties.

