Tony Griffin Published 9:06 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

RAYVILLE, LA – Funeral services for Tony “Big Grip” Griffin, 55, of Cannonsburg, who passed away at his residence in Louisiana, on June 6, 2023, will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating under the direction of Tennant Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home, Rayville, La, and on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the service time.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and one close friend.

He leaves to cherish his memories, seven children, eleven grandchildren, eight siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

A Great Man has passed away!