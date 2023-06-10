UPDATE: Southbound lanes reopen on U.S. 61 after cleanup of fallen tree Published 8:43 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

8:30 p.m. update:

NATCHEZ — Southbound lanes on U.S. 61 South have reopened to normal traffic flow after a tree fell on the highway near Sara Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said MDOT work crews arrived to clear the debris left by the tree and reopen the highway, which had been blocked since roughly 6 p.m.

The tree fall was likely caused by blustery weather in a quick storm Saturday.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten shared the above image of the fallen tree blocking traffic, warning travelers of potential hazards during the storm.

According to the Jackson National Weather Service office, the area is under a slight risk of severe weather that could bring damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail up to quarter size.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted in Adams County and the immediate surrounding area. The watch remains in effect for parts of central, north-central and northeast Mississippi until 10 p.m.