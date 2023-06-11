EXCELLENCE: Ombudsman center honors students Published 10:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

Ombudsman Educational Center honored several students with Awards of Distinction for academic success and exemplary behavior.

The following awards were presented after being received at the school from thhe Corporate Office, Chancelight.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE

This award was established to recognize and honor those students who have achieved high academic goals by their hard work and dedication to learning. The primary indicators of excellence must be based on academic achievement.

The recipient was Raven Skipper, the sister of Rickeria Dukes. She received the President’s Education Awards Program Certificate in recognition of Outstanding Academic Excellence. Along with her certificate, she received congratulatory letters from Miguel A. Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education and Joseph Robinette Biden, President of the United States.

PRESIDENT’S AWARD FOR EDUCATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

This award was established to recognize students who show outstanding growth, improvement, commitment, or intellectual development in their academic subjects. It is meant to encourage and reward students who work hard and give their best efforts in school. The recipients were:

Jada Duck, the daughter of Kelvin Foley and Katrena Foley. She received the President’s Education Awards Program Certificate in recognition of Outstanding Academic Achievement. Along with her certificate, she received congratulatory letters from Miguel A. Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education and Joseph Robinette Biden, President of the United States.

Alexa Thornhill, the daughter of Michael Wilson and Sarah Wilson. She received the President’s Education Awards Program Certificate in recognition of Outstanding Academic Achievement. Along with her certificate, she received congratulatory letters from Miguel A. Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education and Joseph Robinette Biden, President of the United States.

AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP PIN

This pin was designed to recognize the students who consistently exhibit the kinds of behaviors we want to see displayed in our schools and communities. Students who are ready to help others, treat everyone with respect and who exemplify desirable behaviors are those deserving of this award. The recipients were:

Jada Duck, the daughter of Kelvin Foley and Katrena Foley. She received the American Citizenship Award / Certificate and a lapel pin for positive contributions to the school and community. The certificate was presented by Ombudsman Educational Center and signed by Emily Langfeldt, EVP & Chief Education Officer.

Ya’Darrius Green, the son of Yolanda Green. He received the American Citizenship Award / Certificate and a lapel pin for positive contributions to the school and community. The certificate was presented by Ombudsman Educational Center and signed by Emily Langfeldt, EVP & Chief Education Officer.

Rhondell Johnson. the son of Samuel Johnson and Rhonda Johnson. He received the American Citizenship Award / Certificate and a lapel pin for positive contributions to the school and community.

The certificates were presented by Ombudsman Educational Center and signed by Emily Langfeldt, EVP & Chief Education Officer.

Natchez Ombudsman is very proud of the accomplishments of these students. Center Director Allison Jowers said in a statement: “The Vision of Ombudsman Educational Services (OES) is that all students have value; can learn; can develop their inherent talents and can become contributing members of society. We at Natchez Ombudsman do everything in our power to ensure success for our students. These students are an indication that success is within their grasps. We congratulate all of our award recipients.”