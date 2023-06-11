Veterans’ clothing bank to close Published 11:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

Dear Miss-Lou: After five years in operation (except for 14 months during COVID), the Home With Heroes Clothing Bank for Veterans and Loved Ones will close. We have given away thousands of items of clothing (shoes, socks, slacks, shirts, suits, women’s dresses, coats) along with dental supplies and toiletries, all thanks to the generous donations of individuals and organizations in our area.

However, after COVID, fewer and fewer folks came to get clothing until recently when sometimes no one came. Our faithful volunteers, though, remained loyal to being there.

Recently, we stopped accepting clothing to avoid a huge backlog. We have considerable clothing remaining; we will work with other non-profit organizations to receive that clothing.

Our last day will be Thursday, June 22, beginning at 9 a.m. We will close at noon. The clothing bank is located in the second floor of the VFW Post 9573 just past Walmart on the same side of the road. The building and associated property belongs to the city, which is seeking a buyer.

We have searched for a place to go but have come up without a new home. Sadly, that also means our wonderful mini-museum of veterans’ memorabilia located next to the clothing bank does not have a home either. We are aggressively seeking a place for our museum, which, we are sure, will be a great tourist attraction, as well as honoring our veterans.

We pray that a patriotic and/or benevolent individual or organization will offer us space. We are willing to pay rent and utilities and make cosmetic improvements. With Memorial Day still warm in our hearts, we hope this appeal will be successful.

Home With Heroes is a private non-profit organization founded in 2013 with the goal of helping and honoring our area veterans and their loved ones. Besides giving away clothing, we have given thousands of dollars to help veterans during tough times. We will continue those efforts.

So, to those who contributed fine, even new, clothing, we say thank you. And to our volunteers who have remained with us through thick and thin, we give you a big salute.

For those who wish to help, you may call me at 601-442-0980 or email to gmarklafrancis@hotmail.com

Thank you, and please pray for our veterans and those still serving.

G. Mark LaFrancis is founder and president of the Home With Heroes Foundation Inc. in Natchez.