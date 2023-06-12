Caregivers arrested for stealing bank information from elderly victims Published 11:24 am Monday, June 12, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — Eight people were placed in jail last week after some allegedly stole checks from an elderly man and made fraudulent bank transactions.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation of the fraud on June 1 involving the 79-year-old man’s bank account.

The victim had entered a long-term care facility upon experiencing health problems, after which numerous checks had been stolen from his residence and then used in various.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage from two retail stores that showed five people making purchases using the checks.

Additionally, online transfers were discovered where the perpetrators, former caregivers, moved funds from the victim’s checking account onto a Cash App account. Arrest warrants were obtained when detectives identified the individuals.

Additionally, search warrants were obtained for each suspects’ property in an attempt to recover the stolen information used to make the transactions.

During the search, detectives located multiple identification and bank cards that were seemingly stolen that belonged to others; suspected methamphetamine; schedule I, II, III and IV controlled substances and two wanted fugitives.

Arrests and charges are as follows:

· Shiela L. Johnson, 32, from Natchez, is charged with identity theft involving a victim over 65, two counts of bank fraud, and two counts of computer fraud forgery.

· Shasta Harris, 33, from Vidalia, is charged with two counts of bank fraud; two counts of computer fraud; two counts of identity theft involving a victim over 65; and possession of schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.

· Henry Hinkston, 43, from Vidalia, is charged with principle to identity theft involving a victim over 65; principle to bank fraud; principle to forgery; and possession of schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.

· Natasha Ferrell, 45, from Natchez, is charged with principle to identity theft involving a victim over 65, principle to bank fraud and principle to forgery

· Brandy Green, 30, of Natchez, is charged with principle to identity theft involving a victim over 65, principle to bank fraud and principle to forgery.

· Tamika Drane, 44, of Natchez, is charged with principle to identity theft involving a victim over 65, principle to bank fraud and principle to forgery.

· Colton Egloff, 22, of Vidalia, is arrested on warrants for domestic abuse battery, resisting arrest, and a bench warrant for failure to appear in court.

· Kenneth Kelly, 60, of Vidalia, is arrested on warrants for battery and possession of both schedule I and II controlled substances.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick thanked Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten Adams County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the apprehension of suspects.

“Protecting our children and elderly citizens are the top priorities of my office,” Hedrick said, “as they are often our most vulnerable. We remain committed to ensuring their safety in the Miss-Lou community.”