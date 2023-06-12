County’s Republican officials and candidates hosting Sen. Chris McDaniel here June 26 Published 10:47 am Monday, June 12, 2023

NATCHEZ — An Adams County Rally for Republicans featuring guest speaker, State Sen. Chris McDaniel, is Monday, June 16, at the Kingston Community Center, 799 Kingston Road, Natchez.

Adams County Republican officials and candidates are hosting the event.

Those include Adams County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Wilson, Adams County Judicial Candidate Jack Blaney and State Sen. Melanie Sojourner.

McDaniel is a Republican candidate for the state’s Lieutenant Governor’s position. He is running in the Aug. 8 primary against incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, also a Republican.

Food and fellowship begins at 5:30 p.m. The political program is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and will feature barbecue and burgers.

“We had a number of people ask would Chris be coming to Natchez for an event, and so we just decided to pull together a Rally for Republicans,” she said. “The official Republican Party here is not so strong. Lots of Republican candidates run as Democrats. So we pulled together the Republican officials and candidates and have put together a big family affair.

“There is a playground there if people want to bring their children. I have been out in Natchez making some stops at local businesses, inviting them to come. We hope people will come no matter what or who they support and meet Chris and ask him questions and make a decision on their own,” Sojourner said. “We invite everyone to come out and have a good meal and ask the candidate questions.”