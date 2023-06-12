Irene Thomas Williams Published 3:00 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Sept. 4, 1934 – June 2, 2023

Irene Thomas Williams, 88, passed away on June 2, 2023. Irene was born in Winnsboro, Louisiana, the daughter of James and Myra Garland Thomas. She graduated from Fort Necessity High School and moved to Natchez, Mississippi, where she lived from 1952-1993. She worked as a bookkeeper at Home Furniture Company and then Dossett Olds/Great River Olds. She moved to Merritt Island, Florida, in 1994 to be near her daughter and grandchildren. In Merritt Island, she worked for several years as a bookkeeper at Bob Steele Chevrolet. She was a member of Merritt Island Presbyterian Church, where she had served as a deacon.

Irene is survived by daughter Karri Williams Fjeldheim and son-in-law Richard Fjeldheim; grandchildren Caroline Fjeldheim, Jacob Fjeldheim, Kristin Fjeldheim, Brittney Fjeldheim, Jonathan Earwood, and Joshua Earwood; sister Ruby Britt, brothers Earl Thomas and Charles Thomas (Nelda), and additional sisters-in-law Marilyn Thomas and Carol Thomas; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Claudine Thomas and Shirley Thomas Feduccia, brother Roy Thomas, son Jeffrey Earwood, and grandson Joseph Earwood.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. at Merritt Island Presbyterian Church.

The family expresses thanks to the staff at both Solaris Healthcare Merritt Island and VITAS Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Merritt Island Presbyterian Church, The Children’s Hunger Project, Family Promise of Brevard County, or Presbyterian Disaster Assistance.