PHOTO GALLERY: Another busy weekend brings bicycles, corn hole and fun to the Natchez Bluff Published 2:54 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

NATCHEZ — “Come for the ride, stay for the party” is the theme of the annual YP Natchez Bicycle Classic hosted by the Natchez Young Professionals and Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce Saturday on the Natchez Bluff, and it showed.

After completing courses that range from 15 to 62 miles long, cyclists seemed to be in good spirits as they lunched and listened to live music being played on the Natchez bluff.

Festivities were followed by an inaugural corn hole tournament hosted by the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club to raise scholarship money to award to area students.

The above gallery and video include scenes from the festivities.