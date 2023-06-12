PHOTO GALLERY: Another busy weekend brings bicycles, corn hole and fun to the Natchez Bluff
Published 2:54 pm Monday, June 12, 2023
1 of 9
Hundreds of bicyclists ride down State Street during the fourth-annual YP Natchez Bicycle Classic on Saturday morning, hosted by Natchez Young Professionals and Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
The Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club hosted an inaugural corn hole tournament on Saturday on the Natchez Bluff to raise scholarship money to award to area students. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Benjie Sanders makes a toss during the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club’s inaugural cornhole tournament on the bluff by Smoot’s Grocery. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Caroline Hall is transformed into a purple cat with glittery face paint during the corn hole tournament. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Bean bags fly during the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club’s inaugural cornhole tournament on the bluff by Smoot’s Grocery. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Abigail Hall receives a butterfly and rainbow face paint during the corn hole tournament. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Bean bags fly during the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club’s inaugural cornhole tournament on the bluff by Smoot’s Grocery. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Lisa Sanders makes a throw during the corn hole tournament. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Benjie Sanders makes a toss during the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club’s inaugural cornhole tournament on the bluff by Smoot’s Grocery. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — “Come for the ride, stay for the party” is the theme of the annual YP Natchez Bicycle Classic hosted by the Natchez Young Professionals and Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce Saturday on the Natchez Bluff, and it showed.
After completing courses that range from 15 to 62 miles long, cyclists seemed to be in good spirits as they lunched and listened to live music being played on the Natchez bluff.
Festivities were followed by an inaugural corn hole tournament hosted by the Natchez-Trace Kiwanis Club to raise scholarship money to award to area students.
The above gallery and video include scenes from the festivities.