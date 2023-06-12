Proposed noise ordinance and discussion of security at city bars on aldermen’s agenda Tuesday Published 4:00 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen face a lengthy agenda at its first June meeting on Tuesday, including anticipated discussion on the proposal of a new noise ordinance and discussion of security at local bars.

The meeting is being held at the NAPAC building, 201 Main St., at 11 a.m. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the city works to hold a meeting a year at the NAPAC building.

“We started that our first Juneteenth in office and this will be our third meeting there,” Gibson said.

The public is invited to join the meeting in person, or can view it via the City of Natchez Facebook page or streaming live on YouTube.

In addition to the approval of minutes and financial dockets, the mayor is expected to provide updates on a number of projects under way here, or those that will soon be under way, including:

• an update on the Eola Hotel project, workforce development, the project to raise Silver Street and the recent RAISE grant application for the Fork to Freedom corridor and entry way to downtown Natchez, which will be located on D’Evereux Drive.

• rescheduling the city’s second meeting in June due to a conflict with the Mississippi Municipal League Conference, which is scheduled for Biloxi on June 26. The city’s second meeting of the month is currently set for June 27 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

• discussion of landscaping improvements at several city properties.

• an update on Wednesday’s Day of Unity and Juneteenth activities; the free July Fourth event at the bandstand on the bluff.

• discussion of holding recurring public hearings on the second regular board meeting each month for property adjudication due to code enforcement violations.

City Planner Frankie Legaux is expected to seek aldermen approval for Daniel Reed of Cornerstone Church, which is located in the former Trinity Episcopal Day School, to rezone the property from B-2 General Business to a Special Use District for the operation of Instant Impact Global Prep charter school.

In other business:

• Natchez National Parks Service Superintendent Kathleen Bond is expected to provide an update on the Forks of the Road project.

• Devin Heath, executive director of Visit Natchez, will update aldermen on happenings at that organization.

• Walter Tipton of the Natchez Convention Center is expected to request approval to purchase a piece of equipment with a portion of the city’s bond proceeds earmarked for convention center improvement.

• Bobby Dennis, executive director of NAPAC is expected to provide an update on that facility and museum.

The City Attorney is expected to present the final documents approving redistricting and amendments of the city charter for entry on official minutes, as well as open bids for a loader for the public works department.