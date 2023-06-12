Transformed former dry cleaners building will become Johnson’s Ameriprise wealth management office Published 2:03 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

NATCHEZ — While the move is at least a couple of months away, Forrest A. Johnson of Forrest Johnson Wealth Management and his staff will move from the business’s current office at 319 Main St. to 30 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Johnson’s business is a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.

The new location was once home to the now-closed Grace Cleaners.

Passersby have noticed construction workers completely transforming the building, including installing a slate tile roof on the front façade and rectangular fanlights over the entrances.

Businessman Vidal Davis of Natchez owns the building and has been renovating it for Johnson. He said the slate times were removed from an old building here that could no longer carry the weight of them. Davis and Johnson plan to add columns to the front of the building as part of the renovation.

“We are very excited,” Johnson said. “We’ve got another couple of months before construction is finalized, but we are growing and already busting at the seams where we are now. We need more space for our current staff and we need more space for the growth we are experiencing.”

He said the project is on track and, in some aspects, has been ahead of schedule. He does not have a firm date for moving into his new offices.

“We have really good clients who send us lots of referrals. The main thing is, this new facility will put us in a better position to serve our clients better and really give us more room and space for a better client experience, which will result in much better service for our clients,” Johnson said.