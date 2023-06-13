Charline Campbell Palmer Published 11:37 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

July 18, 1951 – June 7, 2023

CRANFIELD – Funeral services for Charline Campbell Palmer were held at New Hope Baptist Church in Cranfield on June 9, 2023, with Bro. Henry McElroy officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. She was laid to rest beside her granddaughter, Skylar Michelle Royals, at Heard’s Cemetery in Manifest, LA.

Charline was born on July 18, 1951, in Natchez, MS, to Willie Mae Mixion and Charlie Joe Campbell.

Awaiting at Heaven’s gate were her parents; stepfather, Ernest Mixion; grandparents, Richard and Bertha “Mama” Campbell; brothers, Richard Campbell and Roger Mixion and sisters, Aline Hall and Elizabeth Mixion.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 43 years, Carlton Hewitt Palmer; son, Shane Zumbro; daughter, Brandie and husband, Johnny Nelson; daughter, Sandy and husband, Pete Adams; grandkids, Malorie Zumbro, Raleigh and husband, Chandler Lee, Chazz and wife, Hannah Nelson, Jordan Adams, and Kaley Adams; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Beckham, Easton, and MillerKate; four brothers and their wives, Joe and Becky Campbell, Robbie and Marletta Campbell, Duck and Wanda Campbell, and Billy Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

Pallbearers were Chazz Nelson, Johnny Nelson, Pete Adams, Jordan Adams, Jerry Palmer, Chandler Lee, and Davanger Griffin. Honorary pallbearers: Colby Campbell, Austin Cavin, and Joe Felter.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS, for the wonderful care they gave during her final days.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.