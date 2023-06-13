COOPERSTOWN DREAMS: Two Natchez players making their mark at legendary baseball park

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Grant Carlton, left, and Bentley Gann are playing this week at Cooperstown Dream Park in Cooperstown, N.Y. Both the young Natchez ballplayers have hit home runs out of the park at the tournament.

A pair of Natchez baseball players hit home runs this week while playing at the legendary Cooperstown Dream Park in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Cooperstown is home to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Cooperstown Dream Park provides training and tournament opportunities for young players from across the country. Cooperstown Dream Park is often referred to as America’s Baseball Summer Camp and is known for recapturing baseball tradition in the most unique tournament in the country.

The Natchez players – Grant Carlton and Bentley Gann – are members of the only Louisiana and Mississippi teams participating in the 86-team tournament this week.

Carlton, the son of Marcie and John Carlton, is playing for the Louisiana Stars. He attends Cathedral School.

Gann, the son of Savannah and Chris Gann, is playing for the Mississippi Titans. He attends Adams County Christian School.

To follow along with the players during the tournament, click here.

 

