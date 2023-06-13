Hundreds lose power in quick storms strong enough to knock down trees, power lines Published 10:41 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — A few quick storms were enough to knock out power to hundreds of utility customers in the Miss-Lou Saturday and Monday.

Entergy Spokesman Tim Runnels said at one point, around 1,000 customers lost power in the five-county service area that includes Adams County.

Adams County counted for approximately 250 of those outages, he said.

Power was restored to all but 136 of those customers by Tuesday morning.

He said that a huge tree went down at the River Terminal Road bridge on Monday, affecting large industrial customers by the port facility.

“With the help of the county, which brought out heavy equipment to help us move that tree, we had the power back on early this morning,” Runnels said.

Also on Monday, another tree took down lines on Duster Drive. Those customers were still without power on Tuesday morning.

“City helped us remove a big tree on Duster. It’s been a team effort,” Runnels said. He added, “We hope to get those back on today. We also had contract crews working last night and this morning.

City officials shared on social media Monday afternoon that parts of Vidalia, Louisiana, also lost power when a tree went down on top of power lines in the Taconey Subdivision towards Jackson Court.

The Concordia Parish Police Jury said at their Monday meeting that the courthouse on Carter Street lost power and switched to a backup generator, which was enough to keep on the lights but not enough to power the air conditioning units — which left many offices working in the heat for hours.

In Concordia Parish, power had been restored for all by Tuesday morning.

Isolated outages are still present in parts of downtown Natchez around Learneds Hill and in the area of Morgan Avenue, where two utility poles had broken, leaving four spans of wire on the ground, Runnels said.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “We had a very high wind storm with a lot of heavy rain that came through. We were very fortunate.”

He said the estimated time for power to be fully restored in the Natchez area is 5 p.m. Tuesday and no later than 10 p.m.