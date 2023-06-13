Natchez Little Theatre youth production Snow White debuts Thursday Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez area children will be the stars of Natchez Little Theatre’s latest production, Marjorie Sokoloff’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, which debuts Thursday at the theatre on Linton Avenue.

Performances are June 15 through 17 and June 22 through 24 at 7:30 p.m., and June 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. The Box Office will open one hour prior to the start of each performance.

Tickets are $25 each for adults or $15 each for students or military with an ID.

Unlike the traditional Snow White story, which most are accustomed to, this rendition has a “surprise ending” that puts a positive twist on the tale, said Devin Arnold, President of the NLT Board of Directors.

The show is directed by Katie Borum who is on a short break from college after completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Performance and, this fall, will pursue her master’s degree in theatrical education at the University of Northern Colorado.

“This is her return and we are excited to have her back,” Arnold said. “She is doing great with the kids.”

The Borum family has deep roots at NLT, Arnold said, adding Katie Borum has been involved “way before me” as a regular in the Spring Pilgrimage play, “Southern Exposure.”

She also directed NLT’s 2021 summer production, “Shrek the Musical Jr.”

Snow White includes a talented young cast of new and experienced performers, Arnold said.

Cameron Abney, who will be playing Snow White, “has worked her way up,” he said.

“It’s a joy when you see them start out in a minor role and they work their way into a principal role. That’s the highlight of it for me.”

Other cast members include three narrators, Lynlee Kingsafer, Lyla Wood and Sophia Waldrep; Skylar Carson as the old hag; Amelie Harris and Parker Claire Maxwell as the magic mirror; Michael Waycaster as the king; Creed Irving as the handsome prince; three trees played by Alexa Hardy, Zoey Barnett and Bailey Davies and Rowe Slover as a dancing chicken.

The dwarves are played by Marissa Havard as Grouchy; Molly Kingsafer as Snoozy; Reene Slover as Tech; Sydney Blaney as Timid; Abigail Riler as Gleeful; Annie B. Maxwell as Gesundheit; and Evie Chase Jones as Doofy.

Shortly after the wrap of Snow White, Arnold said auditions would begin for the next adult performance, “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Auditions are at 6 p.m. on July 6 and 2 p.m. on July 8 and July 9. Cast members must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, visit thenatchezlittletheatre.com/auditions.