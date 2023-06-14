Aaron Woods Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

June 14, 1960 – June 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Aaron Woods, 62, formerly of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Floyd M. Haralson officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Aaron was born June 14, 1960, the son of Rachel Woods and Joseph Williams. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Limestone University in Gaffney, SC. He was retired from the Air Force. Aaron served as a deacon at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Simpsonville, SC, where he was Vice-Chair. In his spare time, he loved taking things apart, building, and completing DIY projects.

He is preceded in death by his father; and siblings, Deborah Williams, Evelyn Williams, and Joseph Williams, Jr.

Aaron leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Frieda Woods; mother, Rachel Woods; sons, Aaron Woods, Jr., and Austin L. Woods; brothers, Ralph Woods, Orlando Woods, and Tony (Deborah) Williams; sisters, Brenda Woods, Brenda (Larry) Brown, and JoAnn Williams; granddaughters, Mariah Woods, Aubrey Woods, and Brielle Woods; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com