Another significant weather threat looms this afternoon through tonight

Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Weather outlook provided by the National Weather Service, Jackson office.

NATCHEZ — Areas surrounding Adams County face another weather threat this afternoon through tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, significant severe storms are likely through tonight.

The worst of the forecast is northeast of Adams County across Central Mississippi, including Vicksburg, Jackson, Magee and Laurel.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected, including through early afternoon and again late afternoon into late tonight.

Damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph, hail to the size of tennis balls and tornadoes are all possible.

Specifically, Adams County has a slight risk for hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts.

The weather outlook for the remainder of this week is filled with scattered thunderstorms with anywhere from a 20 percent to 50 percent chance of showers and heat index values as high as 105 degrees.

