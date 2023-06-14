Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 2-8:

Charlie McKnight charged with no proof of liability insurance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Charlie McKnight charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charlie McKnight charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charlie McKnight charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charlie McKnight charged with disorderly conduct; failure to appear. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charlie McKnight charged with driving under the influence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ricardo Page, charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of June 2-8:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 7:

None.

Tuesday, June 6:

None.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, June 7:

Agnes Holland, 31, Monterey, fined $265 for no proof of insurance.

Dylan Garland, 27, Shreveport, fined $2,030 for no liability insurance, no inspection sticker and reckless operation.

Jamecia Ricard, 28, Natchez, fined $360 for criminal mischief.

Calvin Washington, Clayton, sentenced to 30 days by default and fined $295 for speeding and driving under suspension.