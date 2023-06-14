Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of June 2-8:
Charlie McKnight charged with no proof of liability insurance. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Email newsletter signup
Charlie McKnight charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Charlie McKnight charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Charlie McKnight charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Charlie McKnight charged with disorderly conduct; failure to appear. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Charlie McKnight charged with driving under the influence. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Ricardo Page, charged with aggravated assault – use of a deadly weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of June 2-8:
None.
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, June 7:
None.
Tuesday, June 6:
None.
Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, June 7:
Agnes Holland, 31, Monterey, fined $265 for no proof of insurance.
Dylan Garland, 27, Shreveport, fined $2,030 for no liability insurance, no inspection sticker and reckless operation.
Jamecia Ricard, 28, Natchez, fined $360 for criminal mischief.
Calvin Washington, Clayton, sentenced to 30 days by default and fined $295 for speeding and driving under suspension.