Courthouse Records: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Adams County

June 2-8

Civil suits:

DHS — Kenneth Pugh.

DHS — Caymen Gaines.

Kenneth Kentrell Chatman v. Melanie Quinn.

Divorces:

Chiquita Johnson v. William Johnson.

Ebony Hall Jones v. Jacob Hall Jones.

Marriage license applications:

Jerry Errol File, 80, Raymond to Ethel Charlene Guy (Younge), 80, Baton Rouge, La.

Broderic Logan Little, 24, Flowood to Lauren Grace Bertelsen, 24, Flowood.

Logan Nicholls Sewell, 28, Natchez to Mallory Anne Wheeler, 26, Vidalia, La.

Michael Wayne Collins, 66, El Dorado, Ark. to Sherry Lynn Hines (Loftin), 70, Junction City, La.

Deed transactions:

June 1-7

Harold Milton Whittington Jr. and Penny J. Whittington to Debra Ann Emile, lot 27 The Hills Subdivision.

Blanca Maria Dispenza to Beard Properties, LLC and Walton Real Estate, LLC, lot 20 Arlington Addition.

Beard Properties, LLC and Walton Real Estate, LLC to Austin Raley and Paden E. Raley, lot 14 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

Cynthia Wallace Robinson to Ronald Dorwin Robinson, lot 18-C Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Woodrow W. Allen Jr. to Dannie Byrd, lot 28 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Nellie J. Allen to Samuel Corvan Day, lots A-1 and A-2 East Clifford Plantation.

Mortgages:

June 1-7

Aadrain Trevell Bernard and Nikki Bernard to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 61 Brookfield Subdivision.

Kristy Jewel Warlick, F/K/A Kristy Jewel Atkins, and Barbara Warlick to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 23 Woodhaven No. 1 Development.

TK Retirement Club, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 166 Montebello Subdivision.

Debra Ann Emile to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 27 The Hills Subdivision.

Paden E. Raley and Austin Raley to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 14 of the First Addition to Kenilworth Subdivision.

William Lee Hash and Jamison Lee Stewart Hash a/k/a Jamison Leigh Stewart Has to United Mississippi Bank, lot 43 Greenfield Subdivision.

GreenStone Group, LLC to Concordia Bank, Vidalia Branch lot 13 of Block No. 10 Clearview Subdivision; lot 71 Medgar Evers Heights Subdivision, Third Development; lot 47 Foresite Subdivision.

Cheryl Hunt to United Mississippi Bank, lot 24 Foresite Subdivision (Second Development).

Dannie Byrd to USAA Federal Savings Bank, lot 28 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Samuel Corvan Day to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lots A-1 and A-2 East Clifford Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 8

Civil cases:

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Linda Jones.

Midland Credit, LLC v. Lisa King.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Samore M. Allen.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Jamerial Davis.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Brittany Perry.

Steve Nettles v. Debra Nichols and Roy Dunnigan.

Thorpe Sheet Metal v. Ashton Kennon.

Krastar Mitchell v. Travis Conner.

Brand & Sanford v. Angel Washington.

Brand & Sanford v. Mary Thomas.

Concordia Parish

June 2-8

Civil suits:

Velma Joy Paul v. Roy T. James.

Winson Dane Paul v. Roy T. James.

Velma Joy Paul v. Tyler M. James.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Kedrick Walker.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Bobbie Simmons.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Misty Richards Thomas.

Succession of Joe Tracy Harper.

Succession of James Raymond Kelly Sr.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. John S. Havard Sr.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Wendy Maples.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Christopher Alan Westerfield-Powell, 50, Natchez, Miss. to Hilary Dawn Bishop, 49, Santa Maria, Calif.

Chevy Tellis Book, 28, Harrisonburg, La. to Emily Danielle Carter, 30, Harrisonburg, La.

Deed transactions:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to K and W Coco Enterprises, LLC, lot 11 Deer Park Hunting and Fish Camp Sites.

Hunter Gibson and Jennifer Gibson to Andrew Dennis Gazey and Darian Ryce Gazey, lot 94 Third Lola Annland Subdivision.

Judith Polk to Mickey Myles, lot 148 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Tamie Smith McGowan and Rebekah Smith Moore to Debra McAllister, portion of lot 132 Helena Plantation; lot 5 Rokofe River Park.

Curtis Phillip Webber to Tristan Weatherly, lot 85 Second Lola Annland Subdivision.

Charles Bruce Kelly to Jesse L. Braswell, lot 36 Lola Annland Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Andrew Dennis Gazey and Darian Ryce Gazey to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 94 Third Lola Annland Subdivision.

Tristan Weatherly to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 85 Second Lola Annland Subdivision.