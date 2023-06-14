Crime Reports: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Keaziae Marie Collier, 24, 308 Artman Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Monday

Fight in progress on North Shields Lane.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Property damage on Espero Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Liberty Road.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Mount Carmel Drive.

Suspicious activity on Marin Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Malicious mischief on Espero Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Burglary on North Commerce Street.

Property damage on Devereux Drive.

Accident on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Burglary on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Assisting other agency on South Canal Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on New Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Road hazard on North Union Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Theft on Main Street.

Simple assault on College Street.

Simple assault on East Franklin Street.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Devonta Devell Perry, 31, Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charge of burglary. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Roy Riley Bishop, 61, Old U.S. Highway 84 No.1 , Natchez, on charge of probation/parole violation. Held without bond.

Billy Ray Lowery Jr., 44, Horseshoe Drive, Natchez, on charge of cruelty to persons with infirmities, exploitation of a person with infirmities. Released without bond.

Lily Ann Vogt, 36, Knotts Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Tobiase Washington, 20, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of cyberstalking. Released on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Reports — Sunday

Trespassing on North Palestine Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Lower Woodville Road.

Reckless driving on Cranfield Road.

Sexual assault/rape on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Disturbance on Tuccio Lane.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Disturbance on Steam Plant Road.

Property damage on Steam Plant Road.

Civil matter on Steam Plant Road.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Booker Road.

Stolen vehicle on Mazique Lane.

Reports — Friday

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Kingston Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Steam Plant Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

James Giddens, 27, 615 Louisiana 131, sexual battery. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on Circle Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Disturbance on US 84.

Disturbance on Louisiana 65.

Break in on Thomas Drive.

Disturbance on Smart Lane.

Assault on US 84.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 129.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Drunken person on US 84.

Loud music on Doyle Road.

Residential burglary on Mack Moore Road.

Fire on Morris Road.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Public assistance on US 84.

Welfare check on N Grove Drive.

Alarm on Lake Drive.

Alarm on Moose Lodge Road.

Animal welfare check on Moose Lodge Road.

Domestic violence on US 84.

Unwanted person on Weecama Drive.

Alarm on Mack Moore Road.

Alarm on US 84.

Down trees on Nichols Road.

Vandalism on Bingham Street.

Loose livestock on Louisiana 65.

Down trees on Louisiana 129.

Traffic stop on US 425.

Reports — Friday

Loose horses on Moose Lodge Road.

Carnal knowledge of juvenile on Cowan Street.

Fire on Elm Street.

Civil matter on Loomis Lane.

Theft on US 84.

Alarm on Lester Thompson Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Kerry Weir, 49, 4560 U.S. 84, careless operation, no insurance, no registration, no driver’s license and flight from an officer. Bond set at $1,070.