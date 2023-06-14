Electric power for entertainment and electric vehicle charging coming to city’s bluff Published 3:22 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

NATCHEZ — Those who plan to put on entertainment events at the north end of the Bluff — or need to charge their electric vehicle — will soon have a much easier time accessing electric power.

The Natchez Board of Aldermen on Tuesday approved advertising for general contractors for the purchase and installation of up to six electrical pedestals of 20, 30 and 50 amps, five electric panels of 100/200 and 400 amps and one electric vehicle charging station.

After the project is complete, promoters and others will no longer need to haul a diesel generator to the bluff for electric power.

Email newsletter signup

James Johnston, the city’s community development director, and Justin Dollar, the city’s public works director, presented the project to aldermen.

Johnston said city staffers worked with a local committee consisting of Entergy Mississippi officials, Debbie Germany, former director of the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce, and events promoter Arden Barnett to best determine the number, location and electrical needs of the project.

The project received approval from the city’s preservation commission at its March meeting and was approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History landmark permit committee in May.

Other permits necessary to go forward with the project have also been received, Johnston said.

He said it could take three to five months to receive the items necessary for the project.