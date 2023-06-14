Louis McGee Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Sept. 26, 1945 – June 5, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Louis C. McGee, 77, of Fayette, MS who died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Baton Rouge General Hospital will be at St. Mariah Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on June 17, 2023, from 12 until 1 p.m. at St. Mariah Baptist Church.

Louis McGee of Fayette, MS was born on Sept. 26, 1945, in Natchez, MS to Anna Williams-McGee and Dewey McGee, Sr. On June 5, 2023, at the Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he departed his earthly life for an eternal home with his Heavenly Father. He was surrounded by numerous family members.

Louis was a member of the New Revelation Healing and Deliverance Temple in Fayette, MS, under the leadership of Pastor Larry Green and Co-Pastor Victoria Green. He served faithfully until death.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Meishia “Shun” McGee, Sr. and Larnell Kelly; four sisters, Maxine Charlot, Vernita Stewart, Anna Jackson, and Sharon Cage and two brothers, Frank Edward McGee, and Earl McGee.

His survivors include: wife of sixty years, Pearl McGee; two daughters, Barbara Buie (GC) and Mekii McGee of Fayette, MS; three sisters, Patricia Prater and Patsy Brady (Sam) of Natchez, MS and Kersema Davidson (Clemmie) of Prince George County, Virginia; three brothers, Dewey McGee (Arnetta) of Natchez, MS; Henry McGee (Carolyn) of Roundrock, TX and Calvin McGee (Brenda) of Austin, TEXAS; two brothers-in-law, Larry Stewart of Bakersfield, CA and Peter Jackson of Natchez, MS; twelve grandchildren, Kimeautris Kelly Harris, Miranda Woodson, Grover Buie, Destiny Buie, Brittany McGee, Diawardrick Grover Jr, Meisheayla Grover of Fayette, MS; Tyana Washington, Meishia McGee Jr, Amani McGee all of Austin, TX; Calbert Cosby, Kerri McGee of Vicksburg, MS; ten great grandchildren, Victor Harris, II, Destinn Owens, Autumn McGee, D’Angelo Stampley, Kyng Cameron of Fayette, MS; Corin Buie of Jackson, MS; Anasiah McGee, Jakenzo Washington, Alaina McGee of Austin, TX; Calbert Cosby, Jr. and Malachi Cosby of Vicksburg, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.