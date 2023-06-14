Wayne Gene Johnson Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

July 31, 1956 – June 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Wayne Gene Johnson, 66, of Natchez, who passed away on June 7, 2023, will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. John W. Scott, Jr., officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Vidalia City Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel and on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time in the chapel.

Wayne, affectionately known as “Bill”, was born on July 31, 1956, in Ferriday, LA, to Horace Johnson Jr. and Willie Mae McCullough-Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marjorie Marie Johnson-Washington, and Alma Jean Johnson; three brothers, Otho Charles Johnson, Larry Levern Johnson, Sr., and Leonard Ray Johnson; both paternal and maternal grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, two brothers-in-law, and other relatives.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Dr. Brenda Johnson-Moore (Eric), and Audrey Johnson-Gray both of Vidalia, LA; one sister-in-law, Patricia Johnson of Brusly, LA; seven nieces, Brenda Jean “Vickie” Johnson of Gonzales, LA, Audrey Johnson-Wardley (Rodney) of Bude, MS, Zuri Abuchi Faye of Gambia, Africa, and Bridgette R. Brinson of Clarksville, TN, Cheryl Gray-Williams of Colorado Springs, CO, Yolanda Gray-Williams (Jeffery) and Jocola Williams both of Vidalia, LA; five nephews, Leonard Wayne Johnson of Natchez, MS, Travis Brinson of Lebanon, TN, Larry Levern Johnson, Jr., (Nekki) and WyKetrick Lemale Johnson both of Brusly, LA, and Joe Williams (Shalontene) of Baton Rouge, LA; and a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and his CAT, Kingfish.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.