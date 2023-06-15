Brenda Gail Newfield Published 1:00 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Dec. 26, 1956 – May 25, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Gail Newfield, with such a beautiful smile and heartwarming presence passed away on May 25, 2023.

Born in Natchez, Mississippi, on Dec. 26, 1956, Gail had great pride and unconditional love of family. She is survived by her husband, Mike Newfield; her children, John-Paul and Sidney Newfield; her grandchildren, Henry Newfield, and Genevieve “Evie” Newfield; her brothers, Dr. John Fairbanks, Jr., and Scott Fairbanks. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Henslee Fairbanks, and Dr. John Fairbanks, Sr.

Gail graduated from Trinity High School in Natchez Mississippi. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Louisiana State University Baton Rouge where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.

Her career began in New Orleans where she spent many years with the Sazarac Company as their Advertising Designer. After moving to Florida Gail became a Graphic Designer for the Tournament Players Championship in Ponte Vedra and later was Self-Employed as a Professional Graphic Designer.

Gail’s professional passion was the practice and teaching of the art of Yoga. As an instructor, Gail pursued training at Moffit Cancer Center in Tampa and the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston becoming an Oncology Trained Yoga Therapist where she helped cancer patients in the reduction of anxiety, increase energy, and support their physical and emotional well-being. Gail also enjoyed playing pickleball.

The family would like to thank Gail’s friends for their outpouring of love and support that so comforted her on the last journey of her life.

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel” – Maya Angelou.

Gail always left us feeling happy, smiling, and optimistic, and we are eternally grateful to her for adding some of her sunshine to our souls.

A service was held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St Joseph Church, 2102 22nd Ave South, St. Petersburg, Fl.

A Reception followed at Pia’s Trattoria Restaurant, 3054 Beach Blvd South, Gulfport, Florida.

The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, that you consider a donation to Gail’s favorite charity, the Zero Face Foundation which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families.