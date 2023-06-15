Eugene Elroy Williams Jr. Published 10:54 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

July 16, 1965 – June 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Eugene Elroy Williams, Jr., 57, who departed this earthly life on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, FL, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Christian Hope Baptist Church with Rev. John Scott Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

There will be no public visitation.

Eugene was born July 16, 1965, the son of Rev. Dr. Eugene E. Williams, Sr., and Daisy Hauer Williams. He attended school at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA, and Louisiana Technical College in Baton Rouge, LA. Eugene was employed with Quintech, Inc., where he was a Master Electrician and the General Manager of the Low Voltage Wiring Division. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tennis. He loved watching the Saints/Pelicans and having celebrations with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father; maternal grandfather, Rev. Everett Hauer; maternal grandmother, Edna Gibbs Hauer; paternal grandfather, Archie Williams; and paternal grandmother, Sue Willie H. Williams.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Bridget Walker Williams; mother, Daisy H. Williams; son, Jourdan Williams; daughter, Keianna Williams; bonus daughter, Britney Rodgers; sister, Eugenia Williams Navarre (Michael); brother, Everett Demond Williams; close friends/brothers, Christopher Washington and Jimmy Porter, and his work family at Quintech, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com