LSU’s national champion Alexis Morris plans July 1 skills camp in Natchez Published 3:42 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — Hold that tiger! LSU National Championship Alexis Morris is coming to town.

Morris plans to put on a basketball skills camp for boys and girls ages 6 to 18 on July 1 at Natchez High School’s Mary Jean Irving gymnasium.

Morris, a star point guard, led LSU to the school’s first and only women’s basketball national title in April.

Morris has strong Natchez ties on her mother and father’s side. She is the daughter of Raymond Morris, who is Natchez Police Chief Cal Green’s nephew. Alexis’s mother is Natchezian Jeanette Wilson’s daughter, Toya.

Registration for the camp begins June 16. Those interested can register at www.theofficialalexismorris.com.

Natchez native Corey Isaac, who lives in Dallas, knew Morris’s family well growing up here. He is coordinating the camp in Natchez.

“Alexis is traveling doing different camps and speaking engagements this summer,” he said.

A session for boys and girls ages 6 to 12 will begin at 9 a.m. and continue to noon on July 1. A session for boys and girls ages 13 to 18 will go from 1 to 4 p.m.

“She will have time for autographs and photos after each session,” Isaac said. Merchandise will be offered for sale, as well.

Isaac said local basketball coaches would be helping Morris at the skills camp.