Odell Prater Published 11:24 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Jan. 24, 1963 – June 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Odell Prater, 60, of Natchez, MS, who died June 13, 2023, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, at New Life Apostolic Church with Pastor Eugene Prater, officiating.

Burial will follow at Southwood Lodge Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

A viewing will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday before the Funeral service starts at New Life Apostolic Church.

Mr. Prater is preceded in death by both parents, William Prater and Exelena Prater, three brothers, William Prater, III, Curtis Matthews, Sr., and Charles Bates; two brothers-in-law, Pena King, Sr. and Peter Bacon.

He is survived by two daughters, Takia Wimberly of Natchez, and Tanggineka Hall (Oakland, CA); a devoted Fiancé, Gladys Fell of (Natchez, MS); seven sisters, Betty J. Prater, Mary A. King, Peggy Bacon, Joyce M. Williams, Dorothy (Ernest) Young ( all of Natchez), Gloria Gennell (Byram, MS), Ellen L. Washington (Gretna, LA); two brothers, Rev. Eugene (Britta) Prater, (Natchez, MS) and Eddie Hobson (Natchez, MS), sister-in-law, Patricia Prater (Natchez MS), one aunt, Josephine Bates (Natchez, MS); and one uncle, Freddie (Jobie) Bates (Natchez, MS). He is also survived by The Richardson and The Fells Families and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com