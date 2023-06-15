Officers investigating early morning shooting in Ferriday; Man injured in leg

Published 10:31 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

FERRIDAY, La. — Officers responded to a shooting in the early morning hours on Thursday in Ferriday, where a man was struck.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting an apartment complex at 500 Lincoln Avenue in Ferriday at approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

The gunshot victim, identified as 20-year-old Jaquarius Davis, received a gunshot wound in his left leg and was transported to Merit Health Natchez, where he was stabilized and then transported by ambulance to a hospital in Jackson, said Brandy Spears, Director of Public Information at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is still ongoing, Spears added.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

