Pets of the week: Meet Pringle, Pauly, Thorn and Pearla Published 2:42 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

1 of 4

Meet the beautiful Pringle. This kitty is 8 to 10 weeks old and was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter as a stray. Pringle, who is a bobtail, is a sweet and very playful boy. He is playfully waiting for a new forever family.

Next is Pauly, who is about 2 years old. Pauly plays along with other dogs at the Humane Society shelter. He was also brought in as a stray. Pauly is a friendly boy who is awaiting a family with room for him to run. Visit Pringle and Pauly at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is offered Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

This handsome man is 1-year-old Thorn. He is quite the gentleman. Thorn loves people and other dogs. He is a Lab/Cur mix that has been fully vetted. Come by Concordia PAWS shelter and meet Thorn. You must have a fence to keep this precious baby safe! The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a meet and greet. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.

Pearla is a 1-year-old, spayed female Heeler mix. She is a nice medium size — only 40 pounds — and she is up to date on all health care and she is heartworm negative. Pearla is a gentle soul. She can be a bit shy when first meeting new people but her intelligent and inquisitive nature quickly shows through. Pearla especially loves women and she also gets along well with other dogs. She will make a wonderful companion for the person who gives her a home. Please contact HPR at 601-303-0672 to make an appointment to meet Pearla.