Crime Reports: Friday, June 16, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, June 16, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Cleveland Shelby Ballard, 52, 1501 Eastwood Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Charnaye Sharell Pierce, 32, 11 Soldiers Retreat Road, Natchez, on charge of uttering a forgery. Bond set at $40,000.00.

Jonathan Baker, 24, 2 Morgantown Road, on charges of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon and disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set on either charge.

Jaquaviun Rashun Brown, 24, 613 Garden City Road, Roxie, on charge of enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Yolanda Lashay Sumpter, 45, 2901 Camp Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on Old Washington Road.

Intelligence report on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Westwood Road.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Juvenile problem on Eastwood Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Marilyn Chantal Johnson, 27, Village Square Apartments, Natchez, on chare of simple assault causing bodily injury. Released without bond.

Lexus Lakaytra Scott, 27, Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charges of driving with suspended license and DUI – 2nd offense. Held on $1,075.50 bond.

Terrance Theadious J. Shelvy, 19, Nancy Court, Natchez, on charge of murder: first and second degree. Held without bond.

Derrick Lamont Ware, 41, Sandpiper Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Cottage Home Drive.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on Lagrange Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Two lost/stolen tag reports on Dunbar Road.

False alarm on Black Bear Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Trespassing on Emerald Mound Road.

Property damage on Pinemount Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Illegal dumping on Azalea Lane.

Fraud/false pretense on Holstead Road.

False alarm on Selma Estates Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Oak Place.

Property damage on Dixie Drive.

Intelligence report on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Christopher T. Cross, 38, 202 Trace Lane, Monterey, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Kaci Lanehart, 34, 2040 Charles St., Vidalia, probation violation. No bond set.

Angela Smith, 45, 125 Earl Davis Road, Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on US 84.

Theft on Blaney Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Reckless driving on Fisherman Drive.

Simple assault on Louisiana 906.

Nuisance animals on Levens Addition Road.

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Shots fired on Rabb Road.

Alarms on Crestview Drive.

Drug law violation on Louisiana Avenue.

Loose horses on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Welfare check on Vidalia Drive.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Randrellius Goings, 20, 807 Second St., Ferriday, simple burglary (two counts), illegal carrying of weapons, simple burglary warrant. No bond set.