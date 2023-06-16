Donald W. Hinson, Sr. Published 7:00 am Friday, June 16, 2023

Oct. 29, 1940 – May 6, 2023

NATCHEZ – A Memorial Service for Donald W. Hinson, Sr., 82, of Natchez who died Saturday, May 6, 2023, will be held at Laird Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Donald Hinson Sr was born on Oct. 29, 1940, in Natchez, MS to Quincy and Francis Hinson.

Email newsletter signup

Donald was known as an avid outdoorsman who loved spending his time hunting and fishing. Additionally, he enjoyed watching Westerns and wrestling. He relished the opportunity to share his enthusiasm for these hobbies with his children, grandchildren, and anyone who was willing to sit and listen. Throughout his adult life, Donald was a member of the Church of God in Natchez and served with the church’s outreach ministry at a local nursing home. He retired from Ethyl Petroleum Company in 2001.

Donald Hinson, Sr. is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gail; sister-in-law, Johnnie Dayle, and great-granddaughter, Skylynne Rose.

Survivors include his five children; sons, Keylann Hinson and Donnie Hinson both of Natchez, MS; daughters, Keish Hilliard and husband, Dion of Winston Salem, NC, Donna Beysselance and husband, Jim of Ventress, LA, and Sondra Austin; eight grandchildren, Hope Van Halen, Melinda Desjardine, Troy Wheat, Jr., Jeffrey Hinson, Kimberly Vercher, Dion Hilliard, Jr., Caiden Hilliard, and Kendall Hinson; brothers, James Hinson and sister-in-law, Johnnie, and twin brother Ronald Hinson; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Adams County Nursing Center for the care they provided. We would also like to thank Bobbie Hinson (ex-wife and friend), for the care and advocacy she extended during his illness.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.