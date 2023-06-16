Overnight storm destroys Adams County home Published 11:15 am Friday, June 16, 2023

1 of 2

NATCHEZ — Overnight thunderstorms brought wind strong enough to snap a tree in two and destroy at least one trailer in Adams County.

National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm alerts sounded at 3 a.m., warning of an “extremely dangerous situation with tornado-like wind speeds expected” with potential 80 miles per hour wind gusts and flying debris.

Within an hour later, Amy Hall said she awoke to the sound of wind shaking her trailer home at 21 Front St., located just off Kingston Road in Adams County.

Email newsletter signup

She told her boyfriend Adrian Richard, “I don’t know how you’re still sleeping,” she said, before checking the weather app on her phone. Moments later, her children screamed for her as a tree came crashing through the roof of the home.

“It destroyed the living room and the kitchen and it blew out the window of my kid’s bedroom,” she said.

Hall instructed her children — two daughters and a son ages 15, 16 and 17 — to take cover in the bathroom until the storm passed them and called for help.

The trailer was rented and she doesn’t have insurance, she said. They spent the remainder of the night in a laundry room.

“We were just sitting there without knowing what to do,” she said, adding she reached out to Catholic Charities and to Natchez City Hall but hasn’t received any help. Hall said her mother’s home is too small for her whole family, and they have nowhere else to go.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said with a damage report filed with the county, Hall may be able to receive some help from Red Cross.

“There is not enough damage in the county to meet the threshold for a declaration of emergency,” Bradford said.

No other property damages have been reported as of yet, he said. For the most part, Bradford said the county is dealing with scattered power outages, including a few businesses along U.S. 61 South.

“We’re trying to make sure that power is restored,” he said.

To make a damage report, visit adamscountyms.net or call the emergency management office at 601-442-7021.