Darrell White Published 7:16 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

Feb. 28, 1961 – June 10, 2023

Darrell White, age 62 of Vidalia Louisiana passed away at his residence on June 10, 2023. Darrell was born in Natchez, MS on Feb. 28, 1961. He graduated from South Natchez High School in 1979 and married Elizabeth Roberts on Nov. 6, 1982.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Wheeler and Keith White; brother, Doyle White; and sister, Tracy Abuelkhair.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Lisa White; brother, Derek White; sister, Lisa Sims; daughter, Heather Conner and her husband, Sean Conner; daughter, Alexis White and her husband, Will Vines; sons, Heath

White and Kelsee White; grandchildren, Camryn and Kyleigh Conner, Glenn Vines, and Coleman, Nehemiah and Dawson White.

Pallbearers will be Sean Conner, Will Vines, Tommy Roberts, David Roberts, Jerry Young, Warren Wheat, Kierre Bradford and Brandon Renfro.

Honorary pallbearer will be James Handjis.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Mississippi Cancer Center in McComb, MS for the exceptional care that they provided to Darrell in his final days.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Community Chapel in Natchez, MS.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.