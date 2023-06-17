Helen Louise Cloy Published 7:08 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

Jan. 15, 1934 – June 11, 2023

Helen Louise Cloy passed from this life on June 11, 2023. She was born on Jan. 15, 1934, to Frank and Helen Cheevers Conn. Helen enjoyed many years of cooking delicious meals for her family and tending to

her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed crafting of all kinds and was the number one fan of Geno Auriemma and the Connecticut Huskies women’s basketball team.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by the love of her life, Reggie Cloy, to whom she was married for fifty-eight years; her grandson, Sean, who was the apple of her eye; and her brothers, Bobby Tageant, Thomas Conn, and James Conn.

Helen was affectionately called Ease by her family, which was short for Helen Louise. She will be missed every day by her sons, Mike Cloy and Tommy Cloy (Jackie); her grandson, Cade, and great-grandchildren, Alee and Parker. Helen is also survived by her sisters, Edna Wallace and Mary Jane McCord, and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care Helen received at Adams County Nursing Center. A memorial will be held at a later date.