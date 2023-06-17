Henry Nelson Published 7:21 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

March 7, 1938 – June 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Henry “Dale” Nelson, 85, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness will be Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Natchez City Cemetery at 1 p.m. with David Sikes officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Dale was born March 7, 1938, in Natchez, MS. He was the son of the late Willie Dale Nelson and Mary Corley Nelson. Dale was employed for many years as a heavy equipment operator and retired as a

foreman from Adams County Road Maintenance. He was a man of few words and found enjoyment in simple things.

Dale is preceded in death by his wife, Flora Mae Nelson; his parents, and his brother, William Floyd “Billy” Nelson, Sr.

He leaves behind his sons, Rickey (Walea) Nelson and Jerry Nelson all of Natchez; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

The family would like to say thank you to Claude Harrigill for loving God and loving people. You were a true friend until the end.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.