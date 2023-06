Patricia Ann Wooward Newsom Published 7:25 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

June 20, 1936 – June 16, 2023

Patricia Ann Wooward Newsom, better known as Pat, 86 of Cabot, Arkansas, formerly of Natchez, Mississippi passed away on June 16, 2023.

Pat was born June 20, 1936, in Natchez, Mississippi to her late parents, William Therrell Woodward and Mary Mackin Woodward.

Smith Family Funeral Home, www.SmithFamilyCares.com, is in charge of the arrangements.