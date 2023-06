Richard Green Published 7:19 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

1939 – 2023

NATCHEZ — Celebration of life services for Richard Green is planned for June 24, 2023. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, 35 Triumph Lane, Natchez, MS 39120.