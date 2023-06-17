Richard Lee Rogers Published 7:22 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Richard Lee Rogers, 74, of Natchez, MS who died, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Paradise Personal Care Home in Hermanville, MS will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 a.m.at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 607 ½ Madison St., Natchez.

Burial will follow at Sunsetview Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home from 3 until 6 p.m. and the body will lie in state at the church Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.