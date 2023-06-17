Richard Lee Rogers

Published 7:22 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

NATCHEZ – Services for Richard Lee Rogers, 74, of Natchez, MS who died, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Paradise Personal Care Home in Hermanville, MS will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 11 a.m.at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 607 ½ Madison St., Natchez.

Burial will follow at Sunsetview Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home from 3 until 6 p.m. and the body will lie in state at the church Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

More Obituaries

Patricia Ann Wooward Newsom

John Carmichael Healy

Henry Nelson

Richard Green

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What do fathers want for Father’s Day?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections