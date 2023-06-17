Robert Mallory Lancaster Published 7:13 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

Sept. 7, 1947 – June 13, 2023

A private memorial service for Robert “Mal” Mallory Lancaster, 75, of Vidalia, LA will be held at a later date.

Mal was born on Sunday, Sept. 7, 1947, in Ferriday, LA, and passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a lifelong resident of Tensas Parish and was a farmer for many years. Mal was an Ag Pilot and was very well known in this area and flew his last years in Iowa. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He is reunited with his wife, Karen Pierce Lancaster; parents, Robert E. Lee Lancaster, Jr. and Virginia Mallory Lancaster; second mother, Bonnie McIntosh Lancaster; sister, Jezelle L. Headley; and his beloved dog, Corky.

Those left to cherish Mal’s memory are his daughters, Allyson Landers and her husband Patrick; Kristin Wheeler and her husband Todd; grandchildren, Ryan Landers, Leah Landers, Garrett Landers and Chloe Jernigan, Zoey Christiansen, and Fox Wheeler; brothers, Sam Lancaster and his wife Wendy and Jamie Lancaster; sisters, Jeanine L. Herrington and her husband Rob, Jessica L. White, and Jennifer L. Crosby & her husband Patrick; nieces and nephews, Mallory Lancaster and Elliott Meng, Morgan Lancaster, Jaxson Lancaster, Lee Lancaster, Olivia Lancaster, Jacob Herrington and his wife Karey, Arden Herrington and Chuck Lewis, Barrett Green & her husband Richard, Megan White & Erin Frazier, Meredith Griffin and her husband Cameron, Neal White and his wife Lizzie, Hogan Crosby, Caroline Crosby, Barton McIntosh & his wife Ashley, and Shelton Headley; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends.

In honor of Mal’s love for dogs, memorial donations can be made to Concordia PAWS.

The family would like to express a special thanks for all the heartfelt love and outpouring of support during this time. They have felt every prayer and appreciate each and every one.

