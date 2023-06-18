No significant damage reported in overnight storm; expert warns to stay weather aware today Published 9:31 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — The overnight storm produced some hail in the southern part of Adams County, and a tree was toppled on Airport Road, but that was basically the extent of damage, said Tom McGehee, planning chief with the Adams County Emergency Management Agency.

McGehee said nickel-sized hail was reported to have fallen in the Kingston and Sibley area overnight. And the downed tree on Airport Road was near Old Johnson Road. Other than that, no other damage has been reported in the county.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his deputies were not needed to respond to any storm damage last night or early this morning.

Though some on social media reported hearing the county’s sirens during the bad weather, McGehee said they were not activated.

“The sirens are not automatic. When they sound, we make them sound. We were ready and waiting to activate them if necessary, but it was not necessary,” he said.

More bad weather is likely today in Adams County.

“We have a spot in the middle of the afternoon and maybe tonight where we could get some storms. We have a very interesting setup. We are stuck in between two fronts. We are kind of in an alley,” McGehee said. “We are on the south edge of an enhanced risk, so most of it is going north of us.”

The hot temperatures are contributing to storm activity, he said.

“There are heat warnings from most of Louisiana through Texas. We are barely out of that. Part of the storms is the heat blending with the coolness of the fronts. That will bring some weather. People should stay very weather aware,” McGehee said