PHOTO GALLERY: Legends sing and are honored at city's musical tribute to Juneteenth Published 10:49 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Miss-Lou celebrated the Juneteenth holiday at the Natchez City Auditorium Saturday at the city’s Legends Celebration 2023.

Noted singers and musicians performed, including Grammy nominee and headliner Dorothy Moore, Ora Reed, the state’s international music ambassador, Grammy winner Alvin Youngblood Hart and Natchez own YZ Ealey the Blues Man and Alvin Shelby and the Legends Celebration Choir.

Presentations honored legends the Mississippi Mass Choir, The Williams Brothers, Cassandra Wilson, Moore, Ealey, Hound Dog Taylor, Bud Scott, Walter Barnes, Daisy Newman, Larry Brown and Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield.