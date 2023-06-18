PHOTO GALLERY: Legends sing and are honored at city’s musical tribute to Juneteenth

Published 10:49 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Miss-Lou celebrated the Juneteenth holiday at the Natchez City Auditorium Saturday at the city’s Legends Celebration 2023.

Noted singers and musicians performed, including Grammy nominee and headliner Dorothy Moore, Ora Reed, the state’s international music ambassador, Grammy winner Alvin Youngblood Hart and Natchez own YZ Ealey the Blues Man and Alvin Shelby and the Legends Celebration Choir.

Presentations honored legends the Mississippi Mass Choir, The Williams Brothers, Cassandra Wilson, Moore, Ealey, Hound Dog Taylor, Bud Scott, Walter Barnes, Daisy Newman, Larry Brown and Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield.

Email newsletter signup

More News

No significant damage reported in overnight storm; expert warns to stay weather aware today

It’s time to play favorites in the Miss-Lou

Planning commission again tables request for bed and breakfast at 107 Arlington

Aldermen to consider short-term rental ordinance; city seeks compliance from unapproved, unlicensed guesthouses

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What do fathers want for Father’s Day?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections