Catherine Alford Ellard Published 2:31 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Jan. 7, 1930 – June 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — Services for Catherine Alford Ellard, 93, of Natchez, who died Friday, June 16, 2023, in Jackson, will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.