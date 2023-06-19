Catherine Alford Ellard

Published 2:31 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Jan. 7, 1930 – June 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — Services for Catherine Alford Ellard, 93, of Natchez, who died Friday, June 16, 2023, in Jackson, will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More Obituaries

Allen Oliver

Edna Mae Jackson

Patricia Ann Woodward Newsom

John Carmichael Healy

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What do fathers want for Father’s Day?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections