City calls special meeting for Tuesday to hold three public hearings Published 3:26 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen’s have set three public hearings for Tuesday night.

The hearings will be held at the Council Chambers, 115 S. Pearl St., beginning at 5 p.m.

The 5 p.m. public hearing is set to allow for public comment on a proposed new city taxi service.

Another public hearing at 5:30 p.m. will seek public input on properties the city seeks to adjudicate in the city because of poor or dangerous conditions.

The third hearing begins at 6 p.m. and will seek public comment on the city’s proposed short-term rental ordinance. Click here to read a draft of the ordinance.