County’s bid to purchase building accepted; could be new home to 911 dispatch center Published 2:51 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors heard from county attorney Scott Slover at its Monday meeting that its bid of $120,000 for a building at 14 Feltus St., located off Liberty Road in Natchez, was accepted.

The facility once housed staff from Southwest Mississippi Mental Health, which has since consolidated its offices to 150 Jeff Davis Blvd.

“The hope is that the building will become the new home of the E-911 Dispatch Center, if we can get the city to go along with that,” Slover said.

If an agreement about the new location and joint operation of E-911 Dispatch cannot be worked out with the city, Slover said the county has other needs for the building.

He said the facility is in good shape and does not need much work to make it move-in ready.

The city and the county share a 911 dispatch service now. However, the dispatchers’ current location in the basement of the county jail is not conducive to its operation.

Talks between the city and county on dispatch operations are ongoing.