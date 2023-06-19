Jena man arrested in fatal Jonesville shooting Published 1:54 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

JONESVILLE, La. — Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one man in connection to the recent murder of Takurious Duvell Smith and the attempted murder of Fabian Brown in Jonesville.

Sheriff Toney Edwards released the following statement to the Catahoula News Booster.

“The investigation is ongoing, so there will be limited information released. CPSO detectives, along with JPD and LaSalle Sheriff’s office, worked diligently and nonstop until we made the arrest of Russell Brown.”

The sheriff’s office states Russell Brown, 32, of 4271 South First St. in Jena, Louisiana, was arrested for the deadly shooting on Tenth Street in Jonesville. Social media was flooded with condolences to the Smith family on Monday morning.

Specific details on the shooting were not released. Due to the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, officials from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office could not give further information.

“Due to it being an ongoing investigation, we are unable to release any specifics on the case,” Edwards added in his statement to Catahoula News Booster. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family. Now it’s time to come together and speak up if you have any facts or was there and saw what happened.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.