Natchez Police investigating shots fired at Maryland Heights apartments

Published 3:15 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Gunshots rang out in the wee hours of the morning Monday at the Maryland Heights apartments at 203 Watts Avenue, hitting three vehicles and causing injury to one juvenile female, said Natchez Police Chief Cal Green.

Police responded to the gunshots at 2:40 a.m. and worked through the night, Green said.

The young female was struck in the face by broken glass during the shooting and transported to the hospital, Green said, adding, “She is going to be fine.”

“We’re basically still trying to put it together,” Green said.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

