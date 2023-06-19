Two vehicles stolen overnight, not recovered Published 4:29 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Department is searching for two vehicles stolen overnight between Sunday and Monday in Natchez.

It is unclear whether or not the vehicles were locked, said Natchez Police Chief Cal Green.

One was a Chevrolet Tahoe stolen from outside of McDonald Collision on John R. Junkin Drive. The other was a White Ford F250 stolen from a residence on Creek Bend Road, Green said.

At this time, neither of the two vehicles have been recovered.

Anyone with information should contact Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001 to leave an anonymous tip.