Charles Ike Vaughn Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

March 18, 1956 – June 16, 2023

VIDALIA – Graveside Service for Charles Ike Vaughn, 67, of Vidalia, who died June 16, 2023, in New Orleans, will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Vidalia Cemetery.