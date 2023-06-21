City’s Fishing with Fathers introduces area youngsters to fishing Published 11:51 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

NATCHEZ — Fifth Ward Alderman Ben Davis again this year spearheaded the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Fishing with Fathers event. This year was Davis’s second to take on this event. Ryan Porter, interim parks and recreation director, said about 40 children and adults participated.

A number of businesses and individuals assisted by providing goods and services for the event, which was held at the Bob Dearing Natchez State Park. Walmart donated rods and reels, Joe Bob’s Baits donated cane polls, hooks, lines and sinkers and Coca-Cola United donated sports drinks for the event. Co-Lin Natchez donated water.

Weston Sparrow of the U.S. Coast Guard and Game Wardens Willie Wesley and Greg Washington of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted.

Natchez Transit provided transportation to and from the event. Broderick Green served as grillmaster. Home Bank provided burgers, hot dogs and chips.